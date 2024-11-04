Miami Gardens man accused of sexually battering multiple women on jet ski

A Miami Gardens man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually battered multiple women on a jet ski in separate incidents, police said.

Alexander Junior Mendez, 34, was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual battery and three counts of battery, arrest reports said.

According to the reports, one of the alleged incidents happened back on Oct. 12 as multiple women were out celebrating a 20-year-old woman's birthday on a charter boat.

The boat had anchored near the Rusty Pelican restaurant not far from the Rickenbacker Causeway when Mendez approached on a jet ski and asked the women if they would like to pay to get on, the reports said.

The 20-year-old and a 24-year-old put on life jackets and got on the jet ski with Mendez, but as the 20-year-old was operating the jet ski with Mendez behind her, she felt him touching her breast under her life jacket and immediately told him she didn't want to ride anymore, the report said.

"She said she was in shock and feared to say anything to her friend because he may push them off the jet ski," the report said.

Mendez then let the 24-year-old woman drive and grabbed her breast and was touching the top area of her genitalia, so she drove the jet ski back toward the boat, the reports said.

The women got back on the boat and went to the lower cabin, but when they returned to the upper deck they saw a 23-year-old friend and another friend leaving on the jet ski with Mendez.

The 23-year-old said Mendez caressed her left thigh and at one point put his hand between her legs and sexually battered her while they were on the jet ski, the reports said.

She said she also feared saying anything to the other friend while they were out on the water, the reports said.

Mendez admitted to grabbing onto the vest of one of the victims but denied the other allegations, the reports said.

He also admitted that one of the women said he was "disgusting" and poured a drink on him, the reports said.

A second alleged incident happened on June 23, 2023 when a victim, a 24-year-old woman, said she was riding a jet ski when it flipped over.

The woman said Mendez sexually battered her as he was assisting in getting her back on the jet ski, and said he was exposing himself through the side of his shorts, the reports said.

She said she didn't confront him because she was in disbelief and was on her own in the ocean with him, the reports said.

The woman said she went back to the boat she came from and was crying and confronted Mendez, but he denied her allegations and left on the jet ski, the reports said.

Mendez later told a detective he was operating a jet ski rental business on the day in question but denied the sexual battery allegations, the reports said.

Mendez was arrested and booked into jail. He went before a judge over the weekend who set his bond at $23,000.