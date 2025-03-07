Miami Gardens man acquitted of shooting ex 5 times says he was the true victim

After nearly four years behind bars, Gayle Blount walked out of a Broward County Jail on Thursday after jurors acquitted him of a domestic violence-related battery charge.

Gayle Blount, 56, was found not guilty by a Broward County jury Wednesday after video showed he pushed his ex-girlfriend, Bridget Knighton, into a table at a Denny's restaurant in 2021. Last month, a Miami jury found him not guilty after he shot Knighton five times, claiming self-defense.

"I could have been an innocent man doing time for no reason. They painted me to be a monster," Blount said in an exclusive interview with NBC6 on Thursday.

On Feb. 14, Blount was acquitted on an attempted murder charge, claiming self-defense after he shot Knighton five times in May 2021. Blount told jurors he believed she was reaching for a gun. Meanwhile, Knighton told jurors her ex was an aggressive, bad person.

On Thursday, Blount wanted to clear his name saying he liked peace. He described himself as a fisherman who loved spending time with his family but at the time was dealing with a "very irrational person and it made me act irrationally."

Blount said at one point he was even willing to accept a 20-year plea deal in Miami because he was afraid if things didn't go his way in trial, he would end up with a life sentence.

However, that deal collapsed when Knighton convinced a judge to deny it because she wanted her ex to do more time in person. Blount chose to go to trial.

"Independent of the facts of the case we were working with a disadvantage in the fact that he was a man, a large one at that, and Ms. Knighton was a woman, said Matthew Rogoff, an attorney with Rier Jordan, Pa, the law firm representing Blount.

In the end, Blount walked out of jail without any convictions.

When asked if he regretted the shooting or the pushing incident, Blount said he did.

"I am – my heart goes out to her because I know she will be dealing with injuries for the rest of her life because of how the situation turned out. I wouldn’t wish that on the worst enemy, but at the same time,e I was afraid that she was going to reach into her purse and shoot me," Blount said.

Jonathan Jordan, another attorney representing Blount, told NBC6 he is thankful for both juries that acquitted his client after reviewing the proof.

"He spent four years in custody, battling two different cases in two different counties and it took that long to prove his innocence. The next step is freedom for him," Jordan said.

Freedom that Knighton says makes her feel unsafe as she claims she was abused multiple times throughout the relationship.

Despite the second acquittal, she said won’t stop pursuing justice and plans to seek a restraining order.

"I’m going to be relentless in my pursuit of justice. It’s not over. It’s not over," she said.