St. Lucie County

Miami Gardens man arrested after fleeing deputies, shooting at trooper in St. Lucie County: FHP

By NBC6

A Miami Gardens man was arrested Sunday morning after he fled from deputies, led a trooper on a chase in St. Lucie County and started shooting, officials said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 29-year-old man who had an active warrant fled from deputies in Hillsborough County in a 2024 silver Mitsubishi Outlander.

A trooper then spotted the vehicle traveling north on Interstate 95 and tried to conduct a traffic stop.

When the suspect refused to pull over, a short pursuit began and the trooper initiated a PIT maneuver to stop the suspect's car.

After the suspect's car was stopped, he started shooting the trooper.

Several agencies were called to the scene and the suspect was eventually taken into custody after a brief standoff.

He was taken to the HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect's identity and charges have not been disclosed.

