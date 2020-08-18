Miami Gardens Man Injured Following Shooting Incident at Car Wash

A shooting incident took place at a car wash in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured.
Deputies responded to reports of a person shot around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 15685 Northwest 22nd Avenue.
Upon arrival, they discovered a man with multiple gun shot wounds. A suspect reportedly fled on foot.
A spokesperson with Miami Gardens police said there was no robbery associated with the incident, so officers believe that the suspect and victim possibly knew each other.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.