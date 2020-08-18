Miami-Dade County

Miami Gardens Man Injured Following Shooting Incident at Car Wash

A shooting incident took place at a car wash in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured.

Deputies responded to reports of a person shot around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 15685 Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man with multiple gun shot wounds. A suspect reportedly fled on foot.

Local

Miami 31 mins ago

Carnival Corp. Hacked; Guest and Worker Information Accessed

Decision 2020 2 hours ago

‘Voters Are Enthusiastic': South Floridians Voting in Huge Numbers Compared to 2016

A spokesperson with Miami Gardens police said there was no robbery associated with the incident, so officers believe that the suspect and victim possibly knew each other.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyshootingMiami GardensMiami Gardens Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us