Miami Gardens Man Injured Following Shooting Incident at Car Wash

A shooting incident took place at a car wash in Miami Gardens Tuesday morning, leaving one person injured.

Deputies responded to reports of a person shot around 10:45 a.m. in the area of 15685 Northwest 22nd Avenue.

Upon arrival, they discovered a man with multiple gun shot wounds. A suspect reportedly fled on foot.

A spokesperson with Miami Gardens police said there was no robbery associated with the incident, so officers believe that the suspect and victim possibly knew each other.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for more updates.