Miami Gardens man speaks out after arrest video sparks controversy

The man at the center of a controversial Miami Gardens arrest caught on camera, speaks out on his innocence.

23-year-old John Kelly Saint Rilus says he was walking in front of his home around 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, and spotted police cars patrolling his Miami Gardens neighborhood. He says he was unaware as to why.

“I see the cars coming towards me. I get scared because I think I’m about to be hit by a car,” said Rilus.

Miami Gardens police say officers were in the area of northwest 7th Avenue and northwest 177th Terrace, investigating an attempted burglary call -- when they saw Rilus, who started to run towards a home on northwest 180th Terrace.

Rilus says it was his own home, echoed by his shouts on ring camera video, telling police, “I live here.”

“I was just trying to get in my house.” Said Rilus.

His mother released Ring camera video showing officers attempting to enter the home

Police say a struggled ensued and a sergeant’s thumb was severed.

Rilus says he didn’t mean to hurt anyone and stayed in his home for a few hours, as police tried to convince him to surrender.

“If you guys came here for a reason, you’d have a warrant -- so, why are you guys here? They kept saying ‘battery battery battery.’ So, I was confused -- I thought, this doesn’t make any sense, so I don’t think I should come out,” said Rilus.

Rilus is now charged with aggravated battery and resisting an officer with violence -- but not the burglary.

Miami Gardens police said Friday afternoon, the attempted burglary investigation was ongoing.

“Spending over 24 hours in police custody is terrifying,” Rilus continued.

Rilus says he was just outside, talking on the phone in front of his house – and had nothing to do with a burglary.

He hopes the video will help his case and plans to fight the charges.

“I feel like I was profiled for just trying to stand outside my house. So, people can’t stand outside their house anymore?” Rilus added.

Miami Gardens PD said Friday afternoon that the injured sergeant was in surgery, but have not released an update on his condition.

We’ve reached out to Miami Gardens police to ask for an update on the case and a statement in response to Rilus’ claims. We have yet to hear back.