Miami Gardens Man Who Fell Victim to Work-From-Home Scam Has Found a New Job

A Miami Gardens man who sounded the alarm after falling for a work-from-home scam has found a new job.

Last month, NBC 6 spoke to Alan Walker, who lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic. Months later, he found a job as a quality control inspector at Shea Post LLC.

After a month of sending and receiving packages for the company, Walker learned from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service that he was the victim of a re-shipping scheme. He never got paid and gave the company all of his personal information.

"The tragedy actually turned out to be a blessing in disguise," Walker said.

Just hours after NBC 6 aired Walker's story, the owners of Safewaste of Florida contacted us with a job opening.

“For us to be sitting there watching the news and see your piece, it just felt like the timing was right. Let’s see what happens!” said Melissa Romano of Safewaste of Florida.

After the interview, Walker was hired on the spot as a driver of the biomedical waste transport company.

"He seemed more than qualified and he really wanted to work, and with everything that he’d been through, it was a win-win for all of us," Romano said.

Although Walker felt uneasy about re-starting the interview process after everything he went through, he says he knew from the beginning that it was the real deal this time.

A South Florida man who was unemployed and spent months looking for a new job came across a work-from-home opportunity that turned out to be a scam. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports

"Just on the phone conversation, speaking with the owner of the company, it actually made me feel very warm inside," Walker said.

To avoid being the victim of a similar scam, you can always look up the company information on the Better Business Bureau website or with the State Attorney General.