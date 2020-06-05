Miami Gardens Offering Rental Assistance to Residents Affected by COVID-19

The city of Miami Gardens is offering rental assistance to residents who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.
Eligible applicants can receive up to $4,500 per household. To be eligible, you must:
- Be a renter currently living in Miami Gardens
- Have documented hardship due to COVID-19
- Have a current and fully executed lease agreement with a Miami Gardens address
- Leaseholder must be a US Citizen or Permanent Resident
- Not receive any rental assistance from any federal, state, or local agency, or any other source or entity for this purpose
- Household income must be at or below 80% Area Median Income (see chart in the application link)
Applications will be accepted June 8-11. Recipients are selected based on a lottery system. Click here to apply.