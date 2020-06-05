Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens Offering Rental Assistance to Residents Affected by COVID-19

Un miembro de la Guardia Nacional toma muestras para pruebas de coronavirus en el Hard Rock Stadium, en Miami Gardens, Florida. (Daniel A. Varela/Miami Herald)

The city of Miami Gardens is offering rental assistance to residents who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic, officials announced.

Eligible applicants can receive up to $4,500 per household. To be eligible, you must:

  1. Be a renter currently living in Miami Gardens
  2. Have documented hardship due to COVID-19
  3. Have a current and fully executed lease agreement with a Miami Gardens address
  4. Leaseholder must be a US Citizen or Permanent Resident
  5. Not receive any rental assistance from any federal, state, or local agency, or any other source or entity for this purpose
  6. Household income must be at or below 80% Area Median Income (see chart in the application link)

Applications will be accepted June 8-11. Recipients are selected based on a lottery system. Click here to apply.

