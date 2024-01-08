Miami Gardens

Miami Gardens Police investigate death outside Hard Rock Stadium after Dolphins game

By Monica Galarza and Julia Bagg

The Miami Gardens Police Department is investigating after one person was found dead just a block from Hard Rock Stadium following a Miami Dolphins game Sunday night.

Officers blocked off an area inside a shopping center on NW 27th Ave overnight as police combed the strip mall for clues.

Video captured by NBC6 showed a body laying on the ground covered with a tarp off NW 27th Avenue and 199th St, about a block away from Hard Rock Stadium early Monday morning.

"I just saw a lot of police and a lot of lights," said one man who witnessed the scene.

At this time, investigators have not shared any details about the victim's identity or what might have led up to the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.

