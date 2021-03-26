Miami Gardens Police Search for Missing St. Thomas University Student Athlete

A concerned mother is pleading for the public's help as police in Miami Gardens search for a missing St. Thomas University student athlete.

Ralph Stewart was last seen at his residence Thursday, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department.

Stewart's mother said the 19-year-old attended a game night at St. Thomas and hasn't been seen since.

Someone reportedly used Stewart's ATM card earlier Friday in Hallandale Beach, according to the mother. She also claims someone had previously hacked into her son's social media.

Stewart is 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a burgundy St. Thomas University shirt, unknown color gym shorts and gray Nike sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MGPD at 305-474-6473.

"The health and safety of all our students are of paramount importance to St. Thomas University," the school said in a statement. "We are currently offering all possible assistance to Miami Gardens Police concerning Mr. Stewart, an STU commuter student."