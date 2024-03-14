Miami Gardens Police sergeant arrested on DUI, reckless driving charges

A Miami Gardens Police sergeant has been arrested on DUI and reckless driving charges.

Andrea Rhodesia Smith, 38, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail early Thursday, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Andrea Rhodesia Smith

According to an arrest report, an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Northwest 2nd Avenue and Northwest 183rd Street around 2 a.m. when they spotted a white Mercedes speeding.

The officer watched as the Mercedes rolled through a red light then sped through another, the report said.

After the officer stopped the car and approached with their gun drawn, they found the driver, Smith, who had bloodshot and watery eyes, slurred speech and an odor of alcohol on her breath, the report said.

The officer requested a supervisor and Miramar Police respond to assist and perform field sobriety exercises, but Smith refused to perform field sobriety exercises and refused to give a breath sample, the report said.

Smith was arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told reporters Thursday that Smith has been with the department for around nine years and has been a sergeant for just over two years.

"My officers are held to the highest standard both on and off duty. I can assure you that the actions of this individual is not the reflection of our agency as a whole. The sergeant will be relieved of duty and afforded due process accordingly," Noel-Pratt said.

