5 hurt, 1 detained after shooting near FMU in Miami Gardens: Police

Five people were wounded in Miami Gardens after an argument ended in gunfire on Saturday night, according to police.

Police responded to the 4200 block of NW 156 Street around 11:30 p.m. where they found five people with gunshot wounds and detained one person of interest, Miami Gardens Police said.

This notably happened near the Omega Activity Center of Florida Memorial University.

Investigators said two women got into an argument which carried over to the parking lot, before shots were fired.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue transported five people to the hospital. Their conditions have not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the argument are also unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.