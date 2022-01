A car crashed into a Miami Gardens storage building, caught fire and sparked a blaze that burned through about two dozen storage units late Saturday night, authorities said.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue department said the flames damaged more than 20 storage units and firefighters had to empty many of the units in order to extinguish the fire.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation, the department said.