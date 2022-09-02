Metaverse Allows Miami Gardens to Reach Future Businesses During Orange Blossom Classic

The 48th annual Orange Blossom Classic is back this Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium with a highly anticipated matchup between Florida A&M University and Jackson State University.

But it’s more than just a game - the city of Miami Gardens is seeing it as an opportunity to reach out to potential new businesses and future residents through the metaverse. This weekend, the city is previewing its virtual space experiences in the Fan Zone. With thousands of visitors in town, Mayor Rodney Harris said it was the perfect time for the showing.

"We thought it would be appropriate if we jumped down and became one of the first cities to actually explore opening up our city in the metaverse," Harris said. "It’s for those residents or people outside of Miami Gardens who were interested in information about Miami Gardens. “

Harris echoed this is just simply a preview event. The full metaverse launch is schedule for the end of the month.

There are other cities investing immersive versions of the metaverse. In 2021, the Seoul metropolitan government announced its intention to invest $3.3 million to become the first city to fully enter the metaverse. Santa Monica, CA has also entered the metaverse by partnering with a social app to offer visitors a virtual experience.

In the city of Miami Gardens, the ultimate goal is to connect residents to city services and also help visitors and possible businesses learn about the community. To learn more about the city of Miami Garden’s new metaverse community, click on this link.