Miami golf cart repair business owner accused of stealing, selling customers' carts

The owner of a Miami golf cart repair business is facing multiple charges after authorities said he was stealing and selling customers' carts.

Miguel Gomez, 43, was initially arrested last month on charges of grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and theft from elderly related to three separate cases.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Gomez was back in bond court on Tuesday to face similar charges in three more cases.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

According to arrest reports, Gomez had been the owner and operator of Vice City Golf Carts, a service and repair business that's now closed.

Through the business, Gomez engaged in a scheme that defrauded owners out of their golf carts, which were then sold to unsuspecting buyers, the reports said.

In one case from February of 2024, a victim paid Gomez to upgrade from an electric golf cart to a gas-powered, and turned over his golf cart and an additional $1,000, with another $1,000 due at delivery, the reports said.

But Gomez never provided a new cart or returned the original cart, and later gave the victim a loaner cart to use for around seven months that had been stolen from another victim, the report said.

Another victim had paid Gomez in May of 2024 to certify his golf cart as street legal, paying $1,000 and turning over the cart that was worth around $12,000, the report said.

It was only supposed to take weeks but as months passed and the cart wasn't returned, Gomez gave "various false excuses," the reports said.

In another case from this past December, an 80-year-old customer hired Gomez to fix a flat tire in exchange for $220, but Gomez said he take the cart to his shop to have the tire mounted, the reports said.

The cart was supposed to be returned within two days but Gomez failed to return it for over a month and a half, only giving the owner "various vague excuses," the reports said.

The victim eventually found Gomez at his home and demanded to see her cart, which was in his backyard dismantled, with several parts missing and the batteries removed, the reports said.

Days later and without notice, Gomez left the cart outside the customer's home, but an inspection found that all six of the fully functioning batteries had been removed and replaced with four older used batteries, and several motor components had been removed.

It cost about $5,000 to restore the cart to the condition it had been in when it was given to Gomez for the flat tire repair, the reports said.

In January, Gomez picked up a golf cart from a customer to perform maintenance, and was given a $1,900 repair estimate on the $7,000 cart, the reports said.

Gomez told the customer the cart would be ready in a few days but weeks went by and Gomez didn't return the cart and then closed his business, the reports said.

In February, a customer had brought Gomez his $8,000 golf cart to be serviced, but Gomez ceased all communications, the reports said.

The customer's cart was later found for sale at another business whose owner had accepted it from Gomez to pay an existing debt, the reports said.

In yet another case, Gomez convinced someone to give him $15,500 to purchase a boat that had been damaged in a hurricane, but then Gomez "began to repeatedly avoid the victim giving multiple excuses, false updates, and inconsistent stories," the reports said.

After several weeks, Gomez acknowledged he couldn't obtain a boat but would give the victim golf carts he could sell to satisfy the debt, the reports said.

Days later, one victim who'd had her cart taken by Gomez arrived at the shop and found it for sale, the reports said.

When authorities executed a search warrant at the business, they found another cart for sale that had been stolen from another victim, the reports said.

In court Tuesday, Gomez was granted a $7,500 bond on the new charges but it was learned he has an immigration hold.