Miami to Distribute Grocery Gift Cards to Residents Experiencing Financial Hardship

The City of Miami will be handing out $250 Publix grocery gift cards to residents experiencing hardship and food insecurity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Distribution will begin Dec. 1. The only requirement is proof of residency and a signed affidavit that you've experienced financial hardship during the pandemic. Residents can go to the following locations from 8 a.m. to noon for a gift card:

  • Dec. 1 - Regatta Park at 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami, FL 33133
  • Dec. 8 - Little Haiti Soccer Park at 6301 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33138
  • Dec. 15 - Juan Pablo Duarte Park at 1776 NW 28th St, Miami, FL 33142
  • Dec. 22 - Jose Marti Park at 351 SW 4th Ave, Miami, FL 33130
  • Dec. 29 - West End Park at 6030 SW 2nd St, Miami, FL 33144

Cards are limited to one per household and are available on a first come, first serve basis. Those who are unable to visit any of the locations can call Mayor Francis Suarez's office at 305-250-3500 to make arrangements.

The gift card program was made through collaboration with the mayor, city commissioners and Publix Super Markets through CARES Act funding.

