Miami ‘habitual traffic offender' arrested in hit-and-run of man in wheelchair

A Miami woman who had her driver's license revoked after authorities determined she's a "habitual traffic offender" has been arrested in a hit-and-run crash that left a man in a wheelchair hospitalized, officials said.

Evita Green, 43, was arrested Sunday on charges of leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury, grand theft of a vehicle, and habitual driving with a license suspended, Miami-Dade jail records said.

The crash had happened around 1 p.m. in the area of Northwest 15th Avenue and Northwest 70th Street.

Evita Green
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
Evita Green

According to an arrest report, witnesses said Green was driving a red Nissan Altima when she sideswiped two vehicles and hit a man in a wheelchair, knocking him out of the wheelchair.

The man was hospitalized with a fractured femur and knee.

Green fled the scene but was followed by two witnesses, who said they persuaded her to return to the scene, the report said.

A records check showed Green's license was revoked and she is a "habitual traffic offender" with 8 previous driving with a license suspended incidents, the report said.

Records showed she was already out on bond in a case of grand theft of a vehicle and driving with a license suspended.

Green was arrested and booked into jail. In court Monday, she was appointed a public defender and a judge gave her a $10,000 bond but ordered her not to drive.

