Miami has the 3rd highest share of working adults living with their parents: report

With living costs at an all-time high in major metropolitan areas, for many adults, living back at home with parents is not only the most feasible option but also the most cost effective.

A study by lendingtree found that the high cost of living and the fact that there is much less of a stigma surrounding living with your parents at an older age has contributed to this trend.

Currently, an average of 11.8% of working adults across the 50 largest metropolitan areas reside with their parents.

But Miami ranks third with 17.8%, behind Riverside, Calif. (21.9%) and Los Angeles, Calif. (20%).

Those living with parents at home are also making $39,742 and 36% have a bachelor’s degree or higher, but they are still making 43.5% less than independent peers at $70,137.

And Miami is not the only city in Florida mentioned in the study. Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville all rank amongst the top ten cities where working adults living at home would need to spend the largest share of income on rent.

Tampa is ranked first at 54.3%, Orlando is second at 52.7%, Miami is fifth at 50.5%, and Jacksonville is ninth at 46.5%.

The study also showed that from 2018 to 2023 the number of working adults living with their parents dropped 8.3% which could be attributed to "the rise in remote work."