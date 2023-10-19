Miami healthcare entrepreneur uses his expertise to help terror victims

Ron Gutman has jumped into the fray again.

When Russian attacked Ukraine, he flew to Kyiv to see how he could help. After the savage Hamas terror attacks in Israel, he jumped on a plane again, and made his way to the site of the Supernova Music Festival, where terrorists murdered 260 people.

“It’s really hard to imagine what happened here, young people came to a festival,” Gutman’s voice trails off as he’s standing amid dozens of burned out cars.

Gutman went there, to feel it first-hand.

“It’s been very difficult, it’s been almost unbelievable,” he said. “Isn’t there a better way to deal with conflict than murdering other people? Like, there must be a better way.”

Gutman owns a healthcare delivery company called Intrivo and runs a charitable foundation called OnGoForGood. He went to Israel to talk to victims, to people like Gil Hazut.

“We paid enough, the price is very high, we lost half of my family,” Hazut tells Gutman, tears rolling down his face.

Hazut’s kibbutz was overrun by terrorists who were on a killing rampage. He and his family escaped with their lives. They lost family, neighbors, and friends but still retain their determination.

“That’s not the end, that’s not the end of the story, this is only the new beginning,” Hazut said.

“These people were attacked, many of them were in these areas when it happened and got saved somehow but they need to deal with it, there’s a lot of PTSD, there’s a lot of stress and pressure,” Gutman said.

So he sees an immediate need to deliver mental health support. Gutman is raising funds now to support a local mental health services non-profit agency.

“We’re working to put together, like, a group of psychologists and psychiatrists because we also want to provide know-how and to provide resources on the mental health side of the equation,” Gutman said.

A priority for his trip, Gutman said, was to identify agencies who are getting things done efficiently and then support them with resources. He also hopes there will be a humanitarian path opening up soon to provide medical supplies to the hostages and to civilians in Gaza.

“Medication, medical devices, medical support, is something we can all together make sure that arrives to the people who need it most,” Gutman proclaimed, saying any human being anywhere who needs medical attention should get it immediately. “It has nothing to do with politics, it has nothing to do with wars, it has nothing to do with armies, nothing to do with any of that, it has to do with what we feel as humanity.”

Gutman said meeting families of the hostages and talking to survivors of the violence was an overwhelming experience, but he also came back inspired to do more, inspired by meeting hundreds of volunteers in action.