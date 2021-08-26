Miami Heat Hold Back to School Event for Kids Impacted by Surfside Tragedy

What happened Thursday was all about celebration.

Miami Heat players were on hand to hype things up and trade free swag for smiles during an event at the Ruth K. Broad Bay Harbor K-8 Center.

“The kids are having a ball, they’re smiling and laughing and having a good time, that’s what we want to see them have with school,” said principal Scott Saperstein.

Not only did the kids brave a pandemic for over a year, but some are missing friends lost in the tragic June 24th condo collapse in Surfside.

Seventh grade patrols remembered Lucia Guara, who would have been in the sixth grade this year. The 11-year-old and her sister, four-year-old Emma, died with their parents when the Champlain Towers South collapsed.

In total, four children from the school died in the collapse.

“Today is about standing united and letting our kids know that they are safe, that they are comforted, that they are loved,” Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.