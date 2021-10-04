Miami Heat Preseason Begins Monday With COVID Restrictions at FTX Arena

The first preseason game for the Miami Heat will take place Monday and there are several COVID restrictions that will be in place for fans at FTX Arena.

All seats at the arena will be available when the Heat take on the Atlanta Hawks in their preseason opener Monday night.

"The NBA is back, the Miami Heat are back and we are open for business," said Matthew Jafarian, the Heat's executive vice president of business strategy.

But fans who attend will have to follow the arena's COVID rules, including that all guests over the age of 2 must wear a face mask while on arena property.

Among the permitted masks are the KN95, N95, a cloth mask or a surgical mask. Bandanas, gaiters or masks with ventilators will not be permitted.

The only exception to remove a face mask is while actively eating in your seats, or at any of the designated eating areas throughout the arena, but not while walking or standing in the concourses, at the concession stands or bars.

Additionally, fans in the limited seating area around the court will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

"It’s roughly 1,000 seats and it gets even smaller over the regular season, roughly 700 seats. So, doesn’t affect the vast majority of seats in the building," Jafarian said.

Anyone who refuses to wear a mask won't be allowed to stay, Jafarian said.

"If you refuse to wear a mask, unfortunately we’re gonna have to ask you to leave," he said.

For more information on fan safety at FTX Arena, click here.