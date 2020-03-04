Miami Herald Food Editor’s Father Killed In Pembroke Pines Home

A man who was shot and killed inside a Pembroke Pines home over the weekend has been identified as the father of the Miami Herald's food editor.

Police say 92-year-old Fernando Frías was fatally shot by his neighbor Sunday night in the Tanglewood Lakes community hear Southwest 100th Avenue and Southwest 6th Court.

He recently moved in with his son, Carlos Frías, but would often come back to check on the house.

Police on Monday arrested Fernando Frías' next-door neighbor, 24-year-old Wesley James Perez, on a premeditated murder charge. Neighbors say there was an altercation between the two before the shooting.

According to a police report, officers showed up at the home after someone repeatedly hung up on dispatch. At one point, they talked to Perez, who they said was combative.

Not knowing about the homicide, the officers left. Police returned on Sunday to conduct a welfare check and found Fernando Frías' body inside the home.

A judge on Tuesday denied bond for Perez, who remains booked in Broward County jail and is looking to hire a private attorney.