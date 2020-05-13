coronavirus

Miami, Hialeah, Other Miami-Dade Cities Plan to Reopen More Slowly Than County

Most restaurants wouldn't be allowed to reopen until May 27 under the coordinated plan

MIAMI, FL – MARCH 24: Brickell Avenue, which is normally busy with traffic, is nearly empty as large numbers of people stay home in an effort to contain the coronavirus pandemic on March 24, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Across the country businesses are restricting hours and restaurant owners are being asked to close except for pickup and delivery in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Cities throughout Miami-Dade are preparing plans for reopening their economies more slowly than the county.

The mayors of Miami, Miami Beach, Miami Gardens, Doral and Hialeah announced plans Wednesday to coordinate their reopenings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

During a virtual news conference, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said the cities would be reopening certain businesses and facilities at a slightly slower pace than Miami-Dade County, whih is planning a phase one reopening on Monday, May 18.

"It would be very difficult for us to open Monday anyways so we will be behind the county's timeline," Suarez said.

Suarez said retail businesses and certain parks in the cities would reopen on May 20, and restaurants would begin to reopen on May 27.

Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert said his city may wait until June 1 to reopen restaurants.

"We're still asking everyone to maintain all the social distancing standards we put in place previously," Gilbert said.

Marinas in Miami would begin to reopen on May 14. Miami Beach has already opened some of its marinas.

Earlier Wednesday, Miami Beach released its detailed plan for reopening its over 1,600 businesses and restaurants by the end of the month.

"We don't want to rush in without careful and coordinated preparation," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said.

