Miami Homeless Plan for Virginia Key ‘on Hold'

A controversial plan to house the homeless on Virginia Key is on hold for at least six months, according to its proponents in the City of Miami government. This comes after pushback from communities in South Florida.

According to Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and Miami city Commissioner Joe Carollo, the largest pushback came from the county government. The two said Monday the plan was on hold while they negotiate with the county, search for other options, and overall, study the plan further.

The plan for 50 to 100 tiny homes to house homeless people on the small key in Biscayne Bay between the city of Miami and Key Biscayne would use federal dollars for most of the heavy lifting.

They lay the blame on the county government.

“We know often times people are arrested throughout Miami-Dade County are released within the city of Miami. That’s something we think is exacerbating the homeless problem,” Suarez said.

Protestors held a rally Saturday morning, voicing concerns about the city of Miami’s plan to move its homeless population to a camp at Virginia Key Beach North Point Park. NBC 6's Kim Wynne has the latest.

Most homeless services in the county are in the city of Miami, so homeless advocates so they’re likely only going where the services are.

The city plan was opposed by county Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents the area.

“We welcome the opportunity to continue working with the city of Miami on the concerns they have raised and clearing up some misinformation and miscommunication regarding county policies," Regalado told NBC 6. "We all agree that homelessness is a problem and that partnerships are necessary to ensure meaningful solutions.”

NBC 6 reached out to the mayor’s office and has not yet heard back.

Leaders in South Florida’s African American community opposed the plan because it was close to the historic beach where people of color could swim during Jim Crow. Hike and bike groups who have businesses at the current location also opposed the plan along with neighbors in the wealthy community of Key Biscayne.

The plan, however, is not entirely off the table, according to Carollo. The plan may be moved to another location.

“The commission also asked the manager to bring additional sites that they can look at in other parts inside the city and outside the city,” Carollo said.

Carollo angrily pointed his finger at the county government, which he claims has not put more resources into housing homeless people. He says that has put the burden on city of Miami taxpayers.

The proposed land was deeded to the city by the county decades ago under the condition it be used as it is now – as a public park. County leaders threatened to take the land back if the homeless plan moved forward last week.

City leaders in response Monday said they may end up filing a lawsuit against the county and settle the location in court.

“If the county doesn’t want to live up to their responsibility, then we have no choice but to move on this,” Carollo said.