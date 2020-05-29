coronavirus

Miami Honoring Healthcare Workers, Coronavirus First Reponders With Fireworks Show

The fireworks will go off at 8:30 p.m. Saturday at Bayfront Park

A fireworks show to honor healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic will take place in Miami Saturday night.

The fireworks will go off at 8:30 p.m. at Bayfront Park.

Firepower Fireworks Displays will put on the show, hosted by Bayfront Park Management Trust Chairman Commissioner Joe Carollo and the City of Miami.

Residents are encouraged to stay home and watch the fireworks show from their homes or balconies, and social distancing and group guidelines should be followed, officials said.

