Miami housekeeper accused of stealing nearly $100K with homeowner's credit card

A Miami housekeeper was arrested after she allegedly stole nearly $100,000 though a homeowner's credit card, authorities said.

Maria Yaquelin Zeron, 49, was arrested Friday on charges of second-degree grand theft and fraudulent use of personal identification, records showed.

According to an arrest report, Zeron had been hired as a housekeeper by the victim in 2021 but it appears the theft didn't begin until 2023.

Last year, the victim reviewed her American Express statement and found several unauthorized charges she couldn't explain.

The victim contacted Amazon and found her card was linked to a separate Amazon account under the name Angela with a different billing and shipping address.

She then reached out to the American Express fraud department and learned between January 2023 and September of 2024, her card had been used for over $82,000 in unauthorized charges, the report said.

The victim also discovered fraudulent Instacart deliveries that brought the total fraud amount to $99,627, the report said.

Investigators discovered the orders from the the unauthorized transactions were delivered to Zeron's home, the report said.

Zeron surrendered to Golden Beach Police on Friday and was booked into jail.

She appeared before a judge over the weekend who set her bond at $5,000.

