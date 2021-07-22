Miami-Dade

Miami Hurricanes Football Player Arrested for Alleged Battery on Pregnant Woman

UM’s athletics department released a statement saying they were aware of the arrest and Avantae Williams has been “immediately suspended from all team activities”

A football player at the University of Miami was arrested after police say he allegedly beat up a pregnant woman.

Second year safety Avantae Williams was arrested late Wednesday night on one count of aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. His bond has been set at $10,000.

UM’s athletics department released a statement saying they were aware of the arrest and Williams has been “immediately suspended from all team activities.”

Williams was a four-star recruit out of DeLand and was ranked as the top safety in the 2020 class.

He sat out last season with an undisclosed medical condition, but was cleared for spring practice and was projected to be in the Hurricanes’ rotation at safety when Miami opens the season Sept. 4th against Alabama.

