UM football player released from hospital after crash that killed woman, 2 kids

A Miami Hurricanes football player who was injured in a weekend crash that left a woman and two children dead has been released from the hospital.

Hurricanes linebacker Adarius Hayes was one of the drivers in the two-vehicle crash that left three people dead and at least two others injured, police said.

The three who died as a result of the crash were all in a Kia Soul, which collided with a Dodge Durango being driven by Hayes in his hometown of Largo, Florida, on Saturday, police said.

No tickets or criminal charges have been filed, though the investigation is continuing. Hayes was hospitalized and has since been released, the Hurricanes said Monday.

“We are deeply saddened to learn the crash resulted in three fatalities, as confirmed by Largo Police, and our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those lost,” the Hurricanes said in a statement.

The school is still working to gather further information.

A 78-year-old woman who was driving the Kia died, police said Sunday. Police said Saturday that two children — ages 10 and 4 — also were killed in the crash, and on Sunday the investigation progressed to the point where police confirmed they were both passengers in the Kia.

Another passenger in the Kia was hospitalized with serious injuries, police said.

"There were no signs of impairment with either driver of the vehicles," Largo Police public information officer Megan Santo said in a statement distributed Sunday.

Hayes played in 12 games as a freshman for Miami last season, mostly on special teams. He was a four-star recruit coming out of Largo High and picked Miami after drawing interest from Florida, Florida State, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State, among others.

Largo is about 20 miles east of Tampa and about 15 miles north of St. Petersburg on Florida's Gulf coast.