Miami International Airport Has Most TSA Worker COVID Cases in Country

Miami International Airport leads the country when it comes to COVID-19 infections among Transportation Security Administration employees, according to the TSA.

Updated figures released by the TSA this week showed 516 total cases among TSA workers at MIA.

The next closes airport was Los Angeles' LAX with 452 cases, followed by JFK in New York with 444 cases.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport was next with 372 cases, with Orlando International Airport ranking fifth with 367 cases.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, TSA has cumulatively had 10,392 federal employees test positive for COVID-19. Of those, 9,932 employees have recovered, and 28 have died after contracting the virus. More than 50,000 TSA officers work at the country's airports.

The TSA has extended a mask mandate for airports and planes until at least January 2022.

Under an executive order signed by President Joe Biden earlier this month, all federal workers are required to be vaccinated for COVID-19 by Nov. 22 unless they receive an exemption.

The TSA's website doesn't say how many employees have been vaccinated.