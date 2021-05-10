coronavirus pandemic

Miami International Airport Opens Vaccine Pop-Up Locations Monday

From Monday until May 14th, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine

Miami International Airport will now be administering Pfizer vaccines on-site to airport employees, their family and friends, and travelers who live and work in Florida.

From Monday until May 14th, anyone seeking to get vaccinated can go to MIA and receive either dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Shots will also be administered from June 1st to the 4th and June 7th from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

MIA will have two vaccination sites during those dates and times:

  • Concourse D, 4th Floor Auditorium, upstairs from Door 1
  • Drive-through location: 75 Bus Road, Miami, FL 33102 (MIA taxi overflow lot)

Anyone ages 18 or older who live and work in Florida may receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as outlined in the Governor's Executive Order. For those looking to be vaccinated ages 16 and 17 they may receive the Pfizer vaccine but must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to the vaccination site. 

Miami-Dade County offers a pre-registration system to expedite the vaccination process for eligible individuals who complete a one-time online registration or call 305-614-2014. Anyone who does not pre-register may have a longer wait at the vaccination site.

