Miami International Airport Projects Record Crowds, Full Garages for Holiday Weekend

With the Memorial Day weekend just around the corner, Miami International Airport is reminding passengers to pack their patience along with other items.

Passenger traffic is up 17 percent over the last 30 days compared to before the COVID pandemic, according to a press release from the airport. MIA officials expect parking garages to be filled to capacity this weekend.

Travelers are advised to use alternative methods, including to be dropped off by friends or family along with using ride-sharing services.

MIA is advising travelers to arrive at least three hours before their flight's departure time and do airline check-ins before arriving.

