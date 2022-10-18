Miami International Auto Show Returns to Miami Beach Convention Center

The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach.

The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with hundreds of classic cars on display, along with many new models of cars, SUVs, trucks and crossovers.

The Auto Show is happening at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive.

Tickets for adults or kids over 12 are $15 and admission for kids between six and 12 years old are $6. Children under five are free.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is no box office on site at the show, so all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Miami Beach Residents save $3 on adult tickets.

To buy tickets, click here.