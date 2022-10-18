Miami Beach

Miami International Auto Show Returns to Miami Beach Convention Center

The Auto Show is happening at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach.

The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with hundreds of classic cars on display, along with many new models of cars, SUVs, trucks and crossovers.

The Auto Show is happening at the Miami Beach Convention Center at 1901 Convention Center Drive.

Tickets for adults or kids over 12 are $15 and admission for kids between six and 12 years old are $6. Children under five are free.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There is no box office on site at the show, so all tickets must be purchased in advance.

Miami Beach Residents save $3 on adult tickets.

To buy tickets, click here.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami Beach Convention CenterMiami International Auto Show
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us