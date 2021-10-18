Miami International Auto Show returns to Miami Beach Convention Center

The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach.

The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with hundreds of classic cars on display, and many new models of cars, SUVs, trucks and crossovers.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Auto Show will adhere to the health and safety guidelines of Miami Beach.

All attendees over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask.

To facilitate a contactless process, all tickets must be purchased in advance electronically. There will not be a box office onsite at the show.

The Miami International Auto Show will be open through Sunday, October 24th.

