Miami Beach

Miami International Auto Show returns to Miami Beach Convention Center

By NBC 6

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami International Auto Show is officially underway on Miami Beach.

The event has returned to the Miami Beach Convention Center with hundreds of classic cars on display, and many new models of cars, SUVs, trucks and crossovers.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Auto Show will adhere to the health and safety guidelines of Miami Beach.

All attendees over the age of 2 will be required to wear a mask.

Local

Broward 21 mins ago

Police Searching for Missing Child From Plantation

Art Acevedo 58 mins ago

Miami Mayor Defends Not Supporting Former Police Chief After Suspension

To facilitate a contactless process, all tickets must be purchased in advance electronically. There will not be a box office onsite at the show. 

The Miami International Auto Show will be open through Sunday, October 24th.

To purchase tickets to this year's Auto Show, click here.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachMiami Beach Convention Centercovid-19 protocolsMiami International Auto Show
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us