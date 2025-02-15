Miami is one of the best cities to get married in the U.S.: Report

If Valentine’s Day was good to you and you’re now sporting a new ring (congrats!), or even if it just left you full of fuzzy feelings for your other half, we’ve got some good news to share: South Florida seems to be the perfect place to take that next special step.

A new WalletHub report ranks Miami as the third-best spot to get married in the U.S., based on cost, services and attractions. And that’s not all–two other nearby cities are also in the top five.

“Weddings are often incredibly expensive, with the average couple shelling out around $35,000 for their big day,” the report states, citing website The Knot. So the company compared 180 cities to “find the cheapest and most convenient wedding destinations that also promise a memorable day.”

Read on to find out how South Florida fared in the rankings, and which nearby city took the no. 1 spot.

Miami is the third-best spot to get married

If a beachside affair is your dream, you can't get any better than the Magic City, according to WalletHub.

But the city ranks no. 1 in the facilities and services category for more than those impeccable views.

"Miami has an abundance of choices for wedding vendors, ranking especially high for things like the number of venues, party equipment rentals, makeup artists, bridal shops, bartenders and limousine services per capita," WalletHub says.

Miami's tied for no. 1 in most bridal shops per capita, and takes fourth place for most flower and gift shops per capita.

And even though the city sits much lower in the cost category at no. 82, the report says it's still "not too taxing on guests’ wallets."

"The lowest price for a 3-star hotel room is $81, the 12th-lowest in the country, and Miami has an abundance of affordable restaurants rated at least 4.5 stars," WalletHub writes.

So who took the no. 1 spot?

Amusement park fans, this one's for you.

Orlando, Florida, takes WalletHub's title for best place to get married in America.

Why? Orlando boasts tons of providers of essential wedding services, and it's a prime spot for out-of-town guests because of the availability of cheap hotels and other things to do if people want to stay a few extra days.

What other cities are in the top 5?

The no. 2 spot goes to a city famous for its elopements: Las Vegas, Nevada.

Atlanta, Georgia ranks after Miami at no. 4, and no. 5 goes to another Florida city—Tampa.

Other South Florida cities on the list of Best Places to Get Married

Fort Lauderdale's spot on this list is nothing to scoff at. This city represented Broward County proudly at no. 10.

Hialeah and Pembroke Pines are also on the list, albeit much, much lower, at no. 122 and no. 131 respectively.