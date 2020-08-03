Miami Issues Over 200 Tickets, Temporarily Closes 36 Businesses for Mask Violations

The City of Miami has issued more than 200 tickets and temporarily closed at least three dozen businesses for mask violations since enforcement began last month.

Since July 1, 217 tickets have been issued, including 41 for $50, 117 for $100, and 59 written warnings, Miami Police officials said Monday.

A total of 36 businesses have been closed, including 17 for 24 hours and 19 for 10 days. About 685 businesses have been inspected.

Miami has been the hardest-hit city in Florida for COVID-19 cases with more than 76,000 as of Monday. The second-closest Florida city, Orlando, had just over 22,000 confirmed cases.

Miami issued an emergency order last month making masks mandatory at all times in public, with a $50 fine for the first offense. Previously, those caught not wearing a mask received a warning on the first instance, a $50 fine on the second, then a $150 fine, then a $500 fine.