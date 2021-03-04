Miami Judge Grants Mexican Actor More Time to Prepare Defense Following Fatal Road Rage Incident

A judge in Miami granted Pablo Lyle more time to prepare his defense after the Mexican actor was accused of punching an elderly man, who later died, during a road rage dispute.

Judge Marlene Fernández-Karavetsos accepted a request by Lyle's lawyer Thursday to tentatively postpone the trial from March 15th to June 7th.

On May 27th, there will again be a verification of the case to confirm that all parties are ready.

Lyle's trial had initially been set for February, but also due to a request on Lyle's part, it was postponed by a judge.

This time, the change in date involved a Zoom meeting that lasted less than five minutes and included Lyle's lawyer's Bruce Lehr and Philip Reizenstein, and prosecutor Eileen Keeley.

Lyle, who lives in his sister's house in Miami, maintains that he is innocent. The star of the Mexican telenovela "Mi adorable maldición" and the Netflix series "Yankee" currently has a GPS monitor on his ankle that lets the authorities monitor his movement constantly.

"We're still getting ready," said Lehr as he asked for 45 to 60 more days to prepare for the trial.

The judge from Florida's 11th circuit court suggested dates in May and June, and asked the defense if that would give them enough time.

"Could be," Lehr replied.

Lyle's judicial battle hast lasted almost two years, since April 2019, and the actor is not authorized to work in the United States.

The incident in question took place in 2019 at the end of March, when Lyle's brother-in-law was taking him, his wife and two children to the airport in Miami.

Before reaching the airport, the group ran into an altercation with 63-year-old Juan Ricardo Hernández. Security footage showed Hernández getting out of his vehicle at a red light and approaching the window of Lyle's car to accuse them of having cut him off.

The brother-in-law got down from his car and began to argue with Hernández, but when he saw the car begin to move, he got back in.

Lyle got out of the passenger's seat and ran towards Hernández, and footage shows him hitting the man's face.

Hernández was left motionless on the floor while Lyle and his family left. The actor was detained a few hours later at the airport, where he'd been planning on catching a flight to Mexico.

Hernández was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later later due to an brain injury caused by the trauma.

Lyle has maintained that he acted in defense, because he had suspicions that the man could attack with a gun, but those arguments were dismissed by a previous judge.