Miami Judge Issues Arrest Warrant for Crystal Cruises Ship

A luxury cruise line, Crystal Cruises, is in hot water after not paying fuel bills.

A Miami judge issued a warrant that gives authorities the ability to seize the Crystal Symphony ship on U.S. waters.

The warrant comes days after Crystal Cruises suspended all sailings following a bankruptcy filing by its owner, Genting Hong Kong.

The Crystal Symphony ship left Miami on Jan. 8 for a 21-day roundtrip through the Bahamas.

The ship was due to return to South Florida on Jan. 29, but as a result of the warrant, it is currently docked in Bimini.

Xivi Medina, a vendor aboard the Crystal Symphony, tested positive for COVID-19 and says she is currently aboard the ship in isolation. She says she needs to be isolated for 10 days before she is able to get off.

"Everything is OK," said Medina in a Spanish-language interview with NBC 6/Telemundo 51. "We’re just waiting to see what happens."

According to Medina, there are no passengers on board, and the only people left on the ship are crewmembers and vendors like herself.

"The company is going to take care of getting all the crewmembers back home," said Medina. "Obviously they’re gonna do it little by little, but the company is buying the tickets to get each of the crewmembers back to their respective countries."

Medina says the captain on board and all the other officials and crewmembers have been kind and have tried to ensure that passengers "don’t feel the effects of what is happening."

Medina says that passengers are being transported via ferry on a 2-hour ride to Miami Sunday.

Elio Pace, a singer performing on the Crystal Symphony said the following in an Instagram post: "As much as this is a logistical headache for me personally, I’m okay. However, the people I feel really bad for are the brilliant, beautiful and wonderful loyal staff and crew aboard this ship for whom the Crystal Symphony is their livelihood. I wish all of these friends of mine and this beautiful ship the very best for what lies ahead on the very uncertain horizon over the coming weeks and months."

NBC 6 has reached out to Crystal Cruises for a comment and has not heard back.