Miami Lakes Community Rallies to Help Find Homeless Man's Stolen Dog

A Miami Lakes community is rallying behind a homeless man after someone snatched his precious dog away from him.

Pedro said the thief stole his 5-year-old Chihuahua mix from his leash at around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Northwest 67th Avenue near the Palmetto.

“Mi perrito is love on four legs," Pedro said. He wiped away tears as he talked about his dog, who he also described as his only family.

Those who visit Pedro and bring his dog treats were stunned to hear what happened and are now spawning a social media blitz to get the word out in hopes of finding his dog.

“He took very good care of it, I’m so sad for him. He loves it so much," Judy Delaney said. "It’s pathetic, it’s terrible that someone could be this mean to do this to this guy.”

Pedro filled out a police report, and Miami-Dade Animal Services knows to keep an eye out if the dog is dropped off at the shelter.

Pedro said the situation is taking an emotional toll on him and he hopes his dog is returned soon.

"The world is in such a mess now and somebody takes his dog," Delaney said.

Pedro’s dog is microchipped and in good health. If you have any information that could help reunite them, call 311.