Miami Lakes golf course teeing up for a bold new chapter, inspire future golfers

Jump in the golf cart and tour the new greens at the Miami Lakes Golf Club.

For decades, it was a place where families gathered, golfers competed and history was made, but now it’s teeing up for a bold new chapter.

The golf club opened in 1962, but in 2023, the overhaul began.

Excavators tore down the main clubhouse, hotel, and restaurant to make way for a new future of golfing.

The $12 million investment in the course by the Graham family not only brings top-quality competitive golfing to the community but also plans for new shopping, dining, entertainment and living in this project.

Family and the future of this sport are at the heart as well.

“What we're hoping is that as kids, kind of, you know, elementary school age kids, middle school aged kids, get curious about golf and see all the actions happening on the driving range," said Danny Martinez, Project Manager. "They come down, come to a clinic, hang out."

Martinez has been part of this passion project from its inception.

Children are certainly part of the plan and the course, as several putting greens were built into the course where they can practice and play without interrupting regular play.

First Tee Miami is a youth golf program that has moved from the old MelReese Golf Club, where the future InterMiami Soccer stadium is currently being built, and over to Miami Lakes.

“We have a little over 5,000 kids [who] went through the program this year during our move in our startup here, we had over 1,000 special needs kids come, we did the Special Olympics training here,“ said Charlie DeLucca, manager of the golf course and president of the First Tee program.

DeLucca's father and grandfather share a passion for the program, for future golfers and the Golf Club in Miami Lakes.

Numerous improvements are being made on the green along with rolling play, new irrigation with irrigation every 75 feet now on the course, and drainage improvement on the back nine holes, where flooding was a reoccurring issue.

Construction on the course will be complete at the end of May, and the plan is to have the Miami Lakes Golf Club welcome back members, curious golfers, families, and future players before the end of the year.