Miami Lakes man accused of kidnapping and rape during dating app meet-up

A man was arrested on serious charges after Miami Police say a meet-up from a hook-up website ended in an armed kidnapping and rape.

Felix Rodriguez, 38, was arrested Tuesday on charges that include sexual battery with a deadly weapon, kidnapping with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, armed robbery and displaying a firearm while committing a felony, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Rodriguez appeared in court Wednesday, where he was seen shaking his head as the judge read the charges against him.

Miami-Dade Corrections Felix Rodriguez

Miami Police officials said the alleged victim and Rodriguez met on an online hook-up site.

“There was some sort of discussion to have sex for money," Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz said.

Cruz said the two agreed to meet last Thursday at West Buena Vista Park around 10 p.m.

But, when it came time to pay, there was a disagreement over the payment that was made through a money app, an arrest report said.

The report said Rodriguez ended up grabbing a gun and holding it to the woman’s head when she said she didn’t have the cash to refund his money. The report went on to say that he held her in the car until her friend could bring the money.

"This is a case that actually has us very worried," Cruz said. "He easily could have taken her life."

Police said they were able to eventually track down Rodriguez through his phone number.

"Individuals like this need to stay behind bars because it’s only a matter of time that they not only rape someone else but they will kill someone," Cruz said. "So, we want to make sure we keep people like this behind bars."

Rodriguez, of Miami Lakes, was ordered held without bond.

Miami Police said they are worried that there could be other victims and are asking anyone with information to call them.