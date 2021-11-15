Miami Lakes Teacher Accused of Inappropriately Touching Multiple Students

A teacher at Barbara Goleman Senior High School in Miami Lakes was arrested amid allegations that he inappropriately touched multiple female students.

Jossie Junior Calderon, 27, was arrested Friday on two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child 12-16 years old, two counts of offenses against students by authority figures, two counts of child abuse without great bodily harm, and one count of battery, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, a 15-year-old student told her counselor that in October, during a chess club meeting, Calderon rubbed her lower back and buttocks inappropriately.

The girl said it was the second time Calderon had touched her inappropriately, and detailed a time in September when Calderon had touched her thighs and left his hand there for an extended period of time, the report said.

The report said video obtained from the school media center confirmed the girl's allegations.

A second victim, a 16-year-old student, also reported that she was molested by Calderon during a math tutoring class, the report said.

The girl said the incidents happened on two separate occasions while she was in his classroom earning extra credit for math, the report said.

Calderon was booked into jail and later posted bond. Attorney information wasn't available.