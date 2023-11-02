Miami man accused of grabbing teen girl, raping her inside his home

A Miami man was arrested after police said he grabbed a 17-year-old girl and pulled her into his home where he allegedly raped her.

Uber Geivany Medina-Rodriguez, 43, was arrested Wednesday on a sexual battery charge, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Uber Geovany Medina-Rodriguez

According to an arrest report, the alleged incident happened back on Aug. 28 in the 28000 block of Southwest 143rd Court.

The girl said she was walking down the street when she was approached by Medina-Rodriguez, who is an acquaintance, the report said.

The teen said Medina-Rodriguez grabbed her forcefully and took her into his home, where he pushed her on his couch and started to kiss and touch her, the report said.

She said he sexually battered her as she kept telling him to stop before he took off her clothes and raped her, the report said.

When she started to kick and scream, she said Medina-Rodriguez kicked her out of his residence, the report said.

Medina-Rodriguez, who is listed as a construction worker in the arrest report, was taken into custody and booked into jail.

In court Thursday, Medina-Rodriguez was granted a $100,000 bond plus house arrest with an 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, but he remains behind bars on an immigration hold.