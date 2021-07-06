Miami Man Accused of Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl at Florida Keys Hotel

A Miami man was arrested after authorities said he molested a 12-year-old girl at a Florida Keys hotel.

Rafael Rolando Nicolas, 41, was arrested Sunday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Officials said Nicolas and another man had been drinking when they returned to a hotel in Islamorada.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Nicolas went to sleep on a pullout bed near the victim while the other man and his wife slept in the same room, authorities said.

At one point, the other man's wife woke up and saw Nicolas touching the girl, who was shouting "no" and telling Nicolas to stop, authorities said.

The woman woke up her husband, who discovered Nicolas naked over the victim, officials said. The man grabbed a pistol and ordered Nicolas off the girl and to get dressed, authorities said.

Nicolas left the hotel but deputies spotted him and stopped him on U.S. 1, officials said.

Nicolas was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.