Monroe County

Miami Man Accused of Molesting 12-Year-Old Girl at Florida Keys Hotel

Rafael Rolando Nicolas, 41, was arrested Sunday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A Miami man was arrested after authorities said he molested a 12-year-old girl at a Florida Keys hotel.

Rafael Rolando Nicolas, 41, was arrested Sunday on a charge of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim under the age of 16, Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather. Download our NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Officials said Nicolas and another man had been drinking when they returned to a hotel in Islamorada.

Monroe County Sheriff's Office
Rafael Rolando Nicolas

Nicolas went to sleep on a pullout bed near the victim while the other man and his wife slept in the same room, authorities said.

Local

Surfside condo collapse 44 mins ago

Surfside Businesses Impacted by Collapse Get Help From Dept. of Economic Opportunity

Surfside condo collapse Jun 25

PHOTOS: Here Are Some of the Missing People Following Surfside Condo Collapse

At one point, the other man's wife woke up and saw Nicolas touching the girl, who was shouting "no" and telling Nicolas to stop, authorities said.

The woman woke up her husband, who discovered Nicolas naked over the victim, officials said. The man grabbed a pistol and ordered Nicolas off the girl and to get dressed, authorities said.

Nicolas left the hotel but deputies spotted him and stopped him on U.S. 1, officials said.

Nicolas was booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

This article tagged under:

Monroe CountyFloridaMiamiFlorida Keys
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us