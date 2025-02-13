Miami man accused of preying on foster care girls in drugs-for-sex scheme

A Miami man is facing serious charges after he allegedly exploited underage foster care girls in a drugs-for-sex scheme, prosecutors said.

Rodney Rene Poucely, 36, was arrested Tuesday on charges including human trafficking, kidnapping, attempted sexual battery, lewd and lascivious battery and interference with custody, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Rodney Rene Poucely

Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office officials said the allegations involve two girls, ages 13 and 14, and that Poucely was fully aware of their ages.

Poucely, who goes by the street name "Grinch," allegedly supplied the 14-year-old with marijuana in exchange for sex in a park and allegedly forced the 13-year-old to have sex with him at his Goulds home, prosecutors said.

The 14-year-old had been approached by Poucely, who she had known for several months, at a gas station before enticing her to go with him to the park. She said Poucely knew she lived at a foster home as a ward of the state.

The 13-year-old said she and a female friend, both foster care wards, were enticed by Poucely to go to his Goulds home to smoke marijuana, prosecutors said.

Poucely had allegedly texted the victim’s friend that he needed girls to sell weed for him.

Once they were at Poucely's house, the 13-year-old was given given wine, vodka and marijuana provided by Poucely as she stayed there over the course of a few days, prosecutors said.

The girl would not allow Poucely to grope her, but she witnessed him having sex with her friend and an adult female, authorities said.

On her last day in his home, Poucely entered and locked the door of the room the 13-year-old was in, telling her she couldn't leave and raping her, prosecutors said.

The sexual battery allegedly occurred while the girl was under the influence of drugs and alcohol given to her by Poucely, prosecutors said.

Poucely was arrested and booked into jail. He went before a judge on Wednesday where he was appointed a public defender and ordered held without bond.

“Those who seek to traffic our children often target kids placed into foster care. These individuals know that the trauma foster care children have usually experienced make them easier to manipulate and control," Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a statement. "Sadly, this case is a clear example of how such individuals operate. I’m proud of the work of my Human Trafficking unit’s investigators and attorneys have done in this case, working to end the criminal career of such an individual.”