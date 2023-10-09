Miami man accused of raping two women at gunpoint after offering them rides

A Miami man was arrested after police said he raped two women at gunpoint after offering them rides.

Gregory Antwone Youngblood, 43, was arrested Friday on two counts of armed sex battery in the two separate incidents, arrest reports said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Gregory Antwone Youngblood

According to the reports, the first incident happened back on July 8, when a 25-year-old woman who was walking in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and Northwest 75th Street was approached by Youngblood, who offered her a ride to her friend's house.

She accepted and got in his vehicle but he drove past the friend's house and pulled over near Northwest 12th Avenue and Northwest 72nd Street, the reports said.

Youngblood requested they have sex and she declined, but he then pulled out a gun and told her "Let's just do this and get it over with," the reports said.

He then forced her at gunpoint to get in the back seat where he raped her, before leaving her behind and fleeing, the reports said.

The woman went to the rape treatment center at Jackson Memorial Hospital, and DNA collected from the victim matched Youngblood last week, the reports said.

The second alleged incident happened Sept. 14, when a 22-year-old woman who was walking in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 87th Street asked Youngblood for a ride, the reports said.

The woman said Youngblood drove her to the area of Northwest 36th Avenue and Northwest 87th Street, where he forced her into back seat of his SUV and raped her at gunpoint, the reports said.

She activated the SOS on her phone and police responded but Youngblood fled with the victim as officers approached, the reports said.

Both women later identified Youngblood as the man who raped them in photo lineups, the reports said.

Youngblood denied the allegations of both women after he was taken into custody, the reports said.

Officers arrested Youngblood and booked him into jail, where he remained held without bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.