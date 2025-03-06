Miami man accused of stabbing man in the eye also investigated for fraud: Police

A Miami man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man in the eye is being investigated in several cases of real estate fraud, police said.

Youssef Megahed, 39, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, Miami Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, the victim was doing renovations on a property at 665 Northwest 62nd Street on Monday morning when he noticed the front door was open.

He said as soon as he entered he was stabbed in the left eye by Megahed, who was known to him as one of the tenants from a unit at the building, the report said.

The victim was able to wrestle the weapon away from Megahed, but when officers arrived they found the victim bleeding profusely from his eye, police said.

He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Officers later arrested Megahed and searched his home where they found a multi-colored checkered shirt with suspected dry blood, matching the description of the clothing worn by the suspect during the incident, police said.

Megahed was booked into jail on the aggravated battery charge, and the arrest report and jail records said he was out on bond in another case involving burglary and criminal mischief.

Megahed made headlines in 2009 when a judge ruled he should not be deported after he was found not guilty of terrorism-related charges.

In a statement Wednesday, police said Megahed is suspected in several cases of real estate fraud in the Miami area.

Officials are asking anyone who’s had interactions with Megahed to contact the Miami Police Economic Crimes Unit at 305-603-6280.