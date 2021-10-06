Miami Man Accused of Trying to Pull Cars Over Arrested for Impersonating Cop: Police

A Miami man who had a car outfitted with police lights and a siren is facing charges of impersonating a cop after police said he tried to pull drivers over.

Jesus Montesino, 57, was arrested Tuesday on charges of falsely impersonating an officer, unlawful use of a police badge or insignia, and prohibited use of certain blue lights, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

According to the report, an investigation began when police received reports of a car trying to pull drivers over in the area of Southwest 120th Street and Southwest 122nd Avenue.

Someone had gotten the car's license plate, and when officers went to the owner's address they found a red Mercedes-Benz that had visible police lights in the rear and front window panels, the report said.

Montesino answered the door at the home, and told officers he was a retired Miami cop with 19 years of service, the report said.

The report said Montesino couldn't provide credentials to prove his service but handed over a Miami Police supporter badge and badge wallet, the report said.

Montesino admitted to the officers that he has police lights in his car and that he uses them to get through construction at the entrance of his complex, the report said.

When officers spoke with Montesino's wife, she told them her husband had never been a cop but was at one time a bail bondsman, the report said.

Officers searched the car and found blue and red police light bars, a police siren, a police intercom that wasn't installed, and a police flashlight, the report said.

Montesino was booked into the Miami-Dade jail, where he was being held on $6,500 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.