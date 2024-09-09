Miami man arrested after dating app meet-up ends in violent kidnapping and robbery

At least one arrest has been made after a man's meet-up with a woman he met on a dating app ended with him being kidnapped and violently robbed in Miami, police said.

Robert Andre Maytin, 20, was arrested Friday on charges of armed kidnapping, armed robbery, and unlawful use of a debit card, records showed.

Miami-Dade Corrections Robert Andre Maytin

According to an arrest report, the victim met a woman on the dating app BLK on July 18.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

They had agreed to meet that day at the victim's home but while the victim was waiting on her arrival, he received a Facetime call from her that her vehicle was broken down and she needed $800 to have it towed.

The victim agreed and when she arrived at his home he gave her $600.

The next day, July 19, the woman contacted the victim and asked if he wanted to go out and he agreed, but when the woman arrived she was in a white SUV with a man driving and Maytin sitting in the back, the report said.

The victim got in the SUV and sat next to Maytin, and they started driving around, possibly in the Wynwood area.

They eventually stopped near a park where Maytin pulled out a knife and demanded the victim give him his money, wallet and cellphone, the report said.

Maytin then punched the victim in the face and demanded the victim send him money through Cashapp, the report said.

The victim sent $393, but they demanded more money and drove him to an ATM on Northwest 14th Avenue where several ATM transactions occurred totaling over $1,000.

The victim said he was "under duress" while Maytin watched him make the withdrawals, the report said.

A short time later, the suspects dropped the victim off at an unknown location and he walked until he arrived at Baptist Health Urgent Care on Southwest 136th Street where he sought treatment for the injuries to his face.

Bank statements showed several other ATM transactions took place on July 20 totaling $700.

Miami Police were able to get photos from the ATM surveillance cameras and used facial recognition to get a possible match and on Sept. 4, the victim picked Maytin out of a photo lineup as the man who robbed him, the report said.

Maytin was booked into jail. He appeared before a judge over the weekend where he was ordered held without bond.

The arrest report didn't say if police were looking for the woman who met the victim on the app or the man who was driving the SUV.