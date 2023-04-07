Miami Man Arrested After Pointing Gun at Teens Near Key Largo Shopping Center

Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man visiting from Miami who they said pointed a gun at two teenagers who were riding bicycles near his luxury car.

Carlos Pol, 60, was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and improper display of a firearm.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Tradewinds Shopping Center in Key Largo after two teens said Pol pulled a handgun on them while they were doing wheelies near his BMW vehicle.

Pol was pulled over nearby, where police found a handgun in his car. He later admitted to deputies that he did point it at the teens.

No injuries were reported.