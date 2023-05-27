Miami Man Arrested for Alleged Sexual Assault on Teenage Food Delivery Driver

A man was arrested Friday after police said he sexually assaulted a female food delivery driver who was underage.

Omar Marawan, 26, was charged with sexual battery on a teenager and kidnapping.

According to an arrest report, the female victim was delivering a Gopuff food order around 1:30 a.m. Friday in the 300 block of S. Biscayne Boulevard. Marawan answered the door and asked the victim how old she was, after which she responded she was 20-years-old when she was actually 16.

Marawan asked the victim if she was singled and for her phone number before asking her for a hug. He allegedly pulled her into the apartment and sexually assaulted her before telling her not to say anything to anyone or he would kill her.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The victim returned to her car, where her mother was inside, and told her what happened before they notified police.

Marawan told investigators he did ask for her age and if she was single before they hugged, but said he did not force himself on her.

He is being held on no bond for the kidnapping charge.

A spokesperson for Gopuff said they were "extremely saddened to hear of this incident; it is completely reprehensible. We take delivery partner safety extremely seriously and are constantly working to further enhance the safety of delivery partners, customers and the community." They added all delivery drivers are required to be 21 years of age and that Marawan had been removed from being able to use the service.