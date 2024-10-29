Miami man arrested for beating elderly neighbor at bus stop: Police

A man was arrested on Monday, accused of attacking his elderly neighbor while he was sitting at a bus stop in Miami, according to police.

Miami Police said a witness was driving near 930 SW 22 Avenue when he saw a man punching and kicking the victim.

Police said the driver then got out of his vehicle to yell at the attacker, who then ran away from the scene, according to an arrest report.

The attacker was later identified as Yendry Sanchez of Miami.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said the elderly victim was being treated by Miami Fire Rescue for his injuries and claimed his attacker was a man who lived in the same apartment building as him.

According to an arrest report, the victim claims his neighbor yelled at him at the entrance of their building, and kicked the front door while they were standing on opposite sides of it; however, he did not touch the victim at that time.

After the victim left the building and headed to a bus stop, that's when Sanchez is accused of following him before attacking him at the bus stop, police added.

Miami Police confirmed that the attack was captured on surveillance cameras.

Sanchez was later arrested on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 of older.